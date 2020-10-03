Flyers-Bruins: Game 69 Preview

For one, the Flyers will enter Tuesday's game looking for their 10th straight win. They will face the Boston Bruins , the team ranked at the top of the NHL standings. It is hardly the first time the Flyers have gone against the top team in the league this season. And finally, with Washington's shootout loss on Monday, a win of any kind will put the Flyers in sole possession of first place.

The Flyers have entered the final 14 games of the regular season, and while it really is no question that they will be part of the playoffs, there is plenty at stake.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 65 24 37 61 David Pastrnak 69 48 46 94 Sean Couturier 68 22 37 59 Brad Marchand 69 28 58 86 Jake Voracek 68 12 44 56 Patrice Bergeron 60 30 25 55 Claude Giroux 68 21 32 53 Torey Krug 61 9 40 49 Kevin Hayes 68 23 18 41 David Krejci 60 13 29 42

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 63 Brad Marchand Last 5 Games: 3 G, 1 A, 4 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 P, E

Sean Couturier has had some big games against top teams, but the bigger reason to watch the Flyers top-line center is because of his task in trying to shut down the Boston top line centered by Patrice Bergeron. It will take quite the effort to keep that line quiet for most of the night and position the Flyers to win their 10th straight game.

Who can forget the way the last meeting between the Flyers and Bruins ended? Brad Marchand had a chance to answer in the shootout, over-skated the puck and played it, resulting in the end of the shootout without a shot getting on goal. Marchand has been on a roll lately, though, bringing a 12-game points streak into Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 12 assists in that time.