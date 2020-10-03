Flyers-Bruins: Game 69 Preview
03/10/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers have entered the final 14 games of the regular season, and while it really is no question that they will be part of the playoffs, there is plenty at stake.
For one, the Flyers will enter Tuesday's game looking for their 10th straight win. They will face the Boston Bruins, the team ranked at the top of the NHL standings. It is hardly the first time the Flyers have gone against the top team in the league this season. And finally, with Washington's shootout loss on Monday, a win of any kind will put the Flyers in sole possession of first place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|65
|24
|37
|61
|David Pastrnak
|69
|48
|46
|94
|Sean Couturier
|68
|22
|37
|59
|Brad Marchand
|69
|28
|58
|86
|Jake Voracek
|68
|12
|44
|56
|Patrice Bergeron
|60
|30
|25
|55
|Claude Giroux
|68
|21
|32
|53
|Torey Krug
|61
|9
|40
|49
|Kevin Hayes
|68
|23
|18
|41
|David Krejci
|60
|13
|29
|42
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|63 Brad Marchand
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 1 A, 4 P, +3
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 P, E
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Tuukka Rask
|42 GP, 24-12-3, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%
|40 GP, 25-8-6, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%
The Flyers needed Carter Hart to be spectacular on Saturday and he was, making 38 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo. Hart has made both starts agains the Bruins this season and while both have been wins, the last one was certainly a struggle in the first half of the game. Hart will be back in goal on Tuesday as the Flyers push for the top spot in the Metro once again.
Tuukka Rask was on the hook for the loss, allowing four goals on 24 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Rask got back to his winning ways after two rough starts by shutting out the Islanders on Feb. 29 and following it up with a win over the Lightning a week ago on March 3. In his two starts prior, he had allowed 10 goals on 57 shots. This is Rask's first start against the Flyers this season.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: James van Riemsdyk (broken right hand, out indefinitely), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Phil Myers
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|21 Scott Laughton
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|8 Robert Hagg
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Shayne Gostisbehere will be in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6. Phil Myers is scratched as he is dealing with an injury.
Bruins Projected Lineup
Injuries: Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller
Scratches: Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|63 Brad Marchand
|37 Patrice Bergeron
|88 David Pastrnak
|21 Nick Ritchie
|46 David Krejci
|28 Ondrej Kase
|52 Sean Kuraly
|13 Charlie Coyle
|74 Jake DeBrusk
|20 Joakim Nordstrom
|26 Par Lindholm
|14 Chris Wagner
|Defense
|33 Zdeno Chara
|73 Charlie McAvoy
|48 Matt Grzelcyk
|79 Jeremy Lauzon
|27 John Moore
|75 Connor Clifton
|Goalie
|40 Tuukka Rask
|41 Jaroslav Halak
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (12th), Bruins (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-10th), Bruins (3rd)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Nov. 10, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 13, 2020 - Flyers 6, Bruins 5 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 30 GP, 6 G, 21 A, 27 P
- Claude Giroux - 38 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
- Travis Sanheim - 7 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 4-0-0, 2.85 GAA, .905 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim will play in his 200th game tonight.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
