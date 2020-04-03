Flyers-Capitals: Game 66 Preview
03/04/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A few weeks ago, the thought that this game would hold the magnitude it does was really unthinkable. The Flyers were more on the playoff bubble than they were holding a secure spot and the Capitals were running away with the division title.
When the Flyers faced the Capitals last on Feb. 8 in Washington, and rolled to a 7-2 victory, it was more of a shock. Now, the two teams enter their final meeting of the regular season on a much more level playing field in the standings.
The Flyers have closed the gap in the Metropolitan Division to three points and are challenging the Capitals for the division lead. They get a chance to close the gap further with one final matchup in the 2019-20 regular season.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|62
|23
|37
|60
|John Carlson
|65
|15
|58
|73
|Sean Couturier
|65
|21
|37
|58
|Alex Ovechkin
|64
|45
|18
|63
|Jake Voracek
|65
|12
|40
|52
|Jakub Vrana
|65
|25
|26
|51
|Claude Giroux
|65
|19
|30
|49
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|59
|19
|32
|51
|James van Riemsdyk
|65
|19
|21
|40
|Nicklas Backstrom
|57
|11
|40
|51
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|8 Alex Ovechkin
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, E
|Last 5 Games: 4 G, 1 A, 5 P, +2
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|70 Braden Holtby
|30 GP, 15-7-4, 2.90 GAA, .899 SV%
|45 GP, 24-13-5, 3.12 GAA, .898 SV%
Brian Elliott gets his first start since Feb. 20, when he made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win in Columbus. Elliott was in goal for the Flyers 7-2 win over the Capitals on Feb. 8 and made 25 saves in the win.
The loss to the Flyers on Feb. 8 started a stretch of four losses in five starts for Braden Holtby. Since then, he has won his last three starts, including Sunday's game against the Wild where he made 37 saves on 40 shots. Holtby has been in goal for all three games against the Flyers this season.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Lineup Notes
No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup after Sunday's win in New York.
Capitals Projected Lineup
Scratches: Michal Kempny, Brendan Leipsic, Travis Boyd
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|8 Alex Ovechkin
|92 Evgeny Kuznetsov
|43 Tom Wilson
|13 Jakub Vrana
|19 Nicklas Backstrom
|77 T.J. Oshie
|62 Carl Hagelin
|20 Lars Eller
|17 Ilya Kovalchuk
|14 Richard Panik
|26 Nic Dowd
|21 Garnet Hathaway
|Defense
|4 Brendan Dillon
|74 John Carlson
|9 Dmitry Orlov
|3 Nick Jensen
|34 Jonas Siegenthaler
|33 Radko Gudas
|Goalie
|70 Braden Holtby
|30 Ilya Samsonov
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (11th), Capitals (T-15th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Capitals (4th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Nov. 13, 2019 - Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Jan. 8, 2020 - Flyers 3, Capitals 2 (at PHI)
- Feb. 8, 2020 - Flyers 7, Capitals 2 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 44 GP, 22 G, 22 A, 44 P
- Jake Voracek - 38 GP, 15 G, 18 A, 33 P
- Sean Couturier - 32 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 9-7-0, 3.16 GAA, .893 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
