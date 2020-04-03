Flyers-Capitals: Game 66 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

A few weeks ago, the thought that this game would hold the magnitude it does was really unthinkable. The Flyers were more on the playoff bubble than they were holding a secure spot and the Capitals were running away with the division title.

When the Flyers faced the Capitals last on Feb. 8 in Washington, and rolled to a 7-2 victory, it was more of a shock. Now, the two teams enter their final meeting of the regular season on a much more level playing field in the standings.

The Flyers have closed the gap in the Metropolitan Division to three points and are challenging the Capitals for the division lead. They get a chance to close the gap further with one final matchup in the 2019-20 regular season.

Game time is 7 p.m.