Flyers D Phil Myers Out 4 Weeks with Fractured Patella
03/10/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With the way the Flyers have been playing lately, any injury is a bad one simply on timing alone. So when the Flyers lost forward James van Riemsdyk last week for four-to-six weeks with a broken right index finger, it wasn’t so much having to replace the player as the timing that hurt.
The same thing goes for the news that came out on Tuesday prior to the Flyers game against the Bruins. Defenseman Phil Myers blocked a shot in the third period of Saturday’s win against Buffalo and was certainly not 100 percent when the game ended. He attempted to practice on Monday, but left early. Myers will be out for approximately four weeks with a fractured patella, GM Chuck Fletcher announced on Tuesday.
Myers had appeared in 50 games this season, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists for 16 points while being a plus-17. Myers had also become a mainstay on the penalty kill and was a consistent part of the team’s second pairing with Travis Sanheim.
The Flyers are able to fill the void quickly with Shayne Gostisbehere popping back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6. Gostisbehere has appeared in 41 games this season with five goals and seven assists for 12 points.
The Flyers play Tuesday night going for their 10th straight win and trying to move into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division for the first time this season.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.