Flyers D Phil Myers Out 4 Weeks with Fractured Patella

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

With the way the Flyers have been playing lately, any injury is a bad one simply on timing alone. So when the Flyers lost forward James van Riemsdyk last week for four-to-six weeks with a broken right index finger, it wasn’t so much having to replace the player as the timing that hurt.

The same thing goes for the news that came out on Tuesday prior to the Flyers game against the Bruins. Defenseman Phil Myers blocked a shot in the third period of Saturday’s win against Buffalo and was certainly not 100 percent when the game ended. He attempted to practice on Monday, but left early. Myers will be out for approximately four weeks with a fractured patella, GM Chuck Fletcher announced on Tuesday.