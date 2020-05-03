Flyers F James van Riemsdyk Out 4-6 Weeks

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers secured a 5-2 win in Washington on Wednesday night and inched closer to the division lead in the process. The only blemish: a first-period injury to James van Riemsdyk that spelled bad news from the beginning.

van Riemsdyk took a shot off the right hand and left the game immediately. He did not return after the first period. Alain Vigneault did an in-game interview during the second and preluded then that the injury did not look good. After the game, Vigneault confirmed a broken hand for van Riemsdyk.

The Flyers added a timeline to the injury prior to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, announcing that van Riemsdyk will miss four-to-six weeks with a broken right index finger.