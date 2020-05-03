Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 67 Preview
03/05/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers moved a step closer to first place in the Metropolitan Division with Wednesday's win in Washington. There is no time to celebrate beating the division leaders, as the Flyers are right back on the ice to continue the stretch run on Thursday.
The Flyers will face a well-rested Carolina Hurricanes team that has not played since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday. The Hurricanes are currently the first team out of the playoffs, three points behind the Islanders for the final wildcard spot. They have lost three straight games and five of their last seven games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Carolina Hurricanes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|63
|24
|37
|61
|Sebastian Aho
|64
|36
|26
|62
|Sean Couturier
|66
|21
|37
|58
|Teuvo Teravainen
|64
|15
|45
|60
|Jake Voracek
|66
|12
|41
|53
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|24
|34
|58
|Claude Giroux
|66
|19
|31
|50
|Dougie Hamilton
|47
|14
|26
|40
|Kevin Hayes
|66
|23
|18
|41
|Vincent Trocheck
|58
|10
|26
|36
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|20 Sebastian Aho
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 P, +1
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|39 Alex Nedeljkovic
|40 GP, 22-12-3, 2.51 GAA, .909 SV%
|2 GP, 0-1-1, 3.11 GAA, .857 SV%
It's been quite a run recently for Carter Hart. He has won five straight starts and eight of his last nine. On his current five-game streak, Hart has allowed a total of 10 goals while recording a .929 save percentage.
Alex Nedeljkovic makes his fifth career NHL appearance and third career start on Thursday night. Nedeljkovic made 12 saves on 16 shots in his only other start this season, allowing four goals in a loss to Dallas.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: James van Riemsdyk (broken right hand, out indefinitely), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|49 Joel Farabee
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
The only change to the lineup comes with Joel Farabee entering for the injured James van Riemsdyk. No other changes are expected.
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Injuries: Dougie Hamilton, Sami Vatanen, Brett Pesce, Petr Mrazek, James Reimer
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|21 Nino Niederreiter
|20 Sebastian Aho
|86 Teuvo Teravainen
|18 Ryan Dzingel
|11 Jordan Staal
|14 Justin Williams
|37 Andrei Svechnikov
|16 Vincent Trocheck
|88 Martin Necas
|13 Warren Foegele
|48 Jordan Martinook
|23 Brock McGinn
|Defense
|6 Joel Edmundson
|74 Jaccob Slavin
|4 Haydn Fleury
|76 Brady Skjei
|51 Jake Gardiner
|57 Trevor van Riemsdyk
|Goalie
|39 Alex Nedeljkovic
|31 Anton Forsberg
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-9th), Hurricanes (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Hurricanes (5th)
- Recent History vs. Hurricanes
- Nov. 5, 2019 - Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1 (at PHI)
- Nov. 21, 2019 - Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3 (at CAR)
- Jan. 7, 2020 - Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at CAR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
- Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 13 G, 31 A, 44 P
- Jake Voracek - 39 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
- Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 9 G, 16 A, 25 P
- Travis Konecny - 16 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-2-0, 3.40 GAA, .889 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.