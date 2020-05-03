Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 67 Preview

The Flyers will face a well-rested Carolina Hurricanes team that has not played since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday. The Hurricanes are currently the first team out of the playoffs, three points behind the Islanders for the final wildcard spot. They have lost three straight games and five of their last seven games.

The Flyers moved a step closer to first place in the Metropolitan Division with Wednesday's win in Washington. There is no time to celebrate beating the division leaders, as the Flyers are right back on the ice to continue the stretch run on Thursday.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P Travis Konecny 63 24 37 61 Sebastian Aho 64 36 26 62 Sean Couturier 66 21 37 58 Teuvo Teravainen 64 15 45 60 Jake Voracek 66 12 41 53 Andrei Svechnikov 64 24 34 58 Claude Giroux 66 19 31 50 Dougie Hamilton 47 14 26 40 Kevin Hayes 66 23 18 41 Vincent Trocheck 58 10 26 36

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 20 Sebastian Aho Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -3

Travis Konecny has points in four straight games and tied his career-high in goals with his 24th of the season on Wednesday night in Washington. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through with his 25th to set a new career high. In the meantime, he's also leading the way on the Flyers with 61 points on the season.

Prior to the Hurricanes loss to the Canadiens last Saturday, Sebastian Aho was on a 14-game points streak, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists for 21 points in that time. Aho has a goal and two assists in the three games against the Flyers this season.