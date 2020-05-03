Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles To Allow Jason Peters To Hit Free Agent Market

Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 67 Preview

03/05/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers moved a step closer to first place in the Metropolitan Division with Wednesday's win in Washington. There is no time to celebrate beating the division leaders, as the Flyers are right back on the ice to continue the stretch run on Thursday.

The Flyers will face a well-rested Carolina Hurricanes team that has not played since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday. The Hurricanes are currently the first team out of the playoffs, three points behind the Islanders for the final wildcard spot. They have lost three straight games and five of their last seven games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Travis Konecny 63 24 37 61 Sebastian Aho 64 36 26 62
Sean Couturier 66 21 37 58 Teuvo Teravainen 64 15 45 60
Jake Voracek 66 12 41 53 Andrei Svechnikov 64 24 34 58
Claude Giroux 66 19 31 50 Dougie Hamilton 47 14 26 40
Kevin Hayes  66 23 18 41 Vincent Trocheck 58 10 26 36
 
Player to Watch
11 Travis Konecny 20 Sebastian Aho
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 4 A, 7 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -3
 
Travis Konecny has points in four straight games and tied his career-high in goals with his 24th of the season on Wednesday night in Washington. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through with his 25th to set a new career high. In the meantime, he's also leading the way on the Flyers with 61 points on the season.
 
Prior to the Hurricanes loss to the Canadiens last Saturday, Sebastian Aho was on a 14-game points streak, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists for 21 points in that time. Aho has a goal and two assists in the three games against the Flyers this season.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 39 Alex Nedeljkovic
40 GP, 22-12-3, 2.51 GAA, .909 SV% 2 GP, 0-1-1, 3.11 GAA, .857 SV%

It's been quite a run recently for Carter Hart. He has won five straight starts and eight of his last nine. On his current five-game streak, Hart has allowed a total of 10 goals while recording a .929 save percentage.

Alex Nedeljkovic makes his fifth career NHL appearance and third career start on Thursday night. Nedeljkovic made 12 saves on 16 shots in his only other start this season, allowing four goals in a loss to Dallas.  

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: James van Riemsdyk (broken right hand, out indefinitely), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
49 Joel Farabee 38 Derek Grant 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

The only change to the lineup comes with Joel Farabee entering for the injured James van Riemsdyk. No other changes are expected. 

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Injuries: Dougie Hamilton, Sami Vatanen, Brett Pesce, Petr Mrazek, James Reimer

Left Wing Center Right Wing
21 Nino Niederreiter 20 Sebastian Aho 86 Teuvo Teravainen
18 Ryan Dzingel 11 Jordan Staal 14 Justin Williams
37 Andrei Svechnikov 16 Vincent Trocheck 88 Martin Necas
13 Warren Foegele 48 Jordan Martinook 23 Brock McGinn
Defense    
6 Joel Edmundson 74 Jaccob Slavin  
4 Haydn Fleury 76 Brady Skjei  
51 Jake Gardiner 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk  
Goalie    
39 Alex Nedeljkovic 31 Anton Forsberg  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-9th), Hurricanes (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Hurricanes (5th)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Nov. 5, 2019 - Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 21, 2019 - Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3 (at CAR)
    • Jan. 7, 2020 - Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Claude Giroux - 43 GP, 13 G, 31 A, 44 P
    • Jake Voracek - 39 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
    • Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 9 G, 16 A, 25 P
    • Travis Konecny - 16 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-2-0, 3.40 GAA, .889 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR/97.3 ESPN

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

Posted by on 03/05/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)