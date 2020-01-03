Flyers-Rangers: Game 65 Preview

They have the chance to extend that streak to six games on Sunday afternoon, as they once again face the Rangers, this time on the road.

Both the Flyers and Rangers entered Friday's game on hot streak, but the Flyers were the team that was able to extend their winning streak, matching a season high with five straight victories.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Travis Konecny 61 22 36 58 Artemi Panarin 63 32 56 88 Sean Couturier 64 20 37 57 Mika Zibanejad 51 30 32 62 Jake Voracek 64 12 38 50 Ryan Strome 64 18 40 58 Claude Giroux 64 19 30 49 Tony DeAngelo 62 13 34 47 James van Riemsdyk 64 19 21 40 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45

Player to Watch 28 Claude Giroux 17 Jesper Fast Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, E Last 5 Games: 4 G, 0 A, 4 P, +1

Claude Giroux has really been stringing together the points lately. Giroux had two goals in Friday's win and has scored six goals and added eight assists in the last 10 games. Look for the Flyers captain to be a key presence once again.

The Rangers have scored three goals in the two games against the Flyers this season and Jesper Fast has two of them. Fast has four goals in his last five games after going 14 straight games without a goal.