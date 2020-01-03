Flyers-Rangers: Game 65 Preview
03/01/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Both the Flyers and Rangers entered Friday's game on hot streak, but the Flyers were the team that was able to extend their winning streak, matching a season high with five straight victories.
They have the chance to extend that streak to six games on Sunday afternoon, as they once again face the Rangers, this time on the road.
Game time is 12 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|61
|22
|36
|58
|Artemi Panarin
|63
|32
|56
|88
|Sean Couturier
|64
|20
|37
|57
|Mika Zibanejad
|51
|30
|32
|62
|Jake Voracek
|64
|12
|38
|50
|Ryan Strome
|64
|18
|40
|58
|Claude Giroux
|64
|19
|30
|49
|Tony DeAngelo
|62
|13
|34
|47
|James van Riemsdyk
|64
|19
|21
|40
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|Player to Watch
|28 Claude Giroux
|17 Jesper Fast
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, E
|Last 5 Games: 4 G, 0 A, 4 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Alexandar Georgiev
|39 GP, 21-12-3, 2.49 GAA, .910 SV%
|31 GP, 16-13-1, 3.02 GAA, .912 SV%
Carter Hart made 26 saves in Friday's win and will be back in the net again on Sunday. Hart has won four straight starts, all at home, and has wins in both starts against the Rangers this season.
The Rangers have not named a starter and one won't be known before warmups, but it is expected that they will continue to roll forward with Alexandar Georgiev in goal. Georgiev was solid in Friday's loss, making 35 saves despite the 5-2 result.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Joel Farabee was called up late on Saturday. Alain Vigneault said after Saturday's practice that the lines would remain the same despite Travis Sanheim and Derek Grant missing practice with maintenance days. We'll see if the lineup truly remains the same when warmups happen on Sunday.
Rangers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Chris Kreider, Igor Shesterkin, Michael Haley
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|72 Filip Chytil
|93 Mika Zibanejad
|89 Pavel Buchnevich
|10 Artemi Panarin
|16 Ryan Strome
|17 Jesper Fast
|33 Phil Di Giuseppe
|21 Brett Howden
|24 Kaapo Kakko
|48 Brendan Lemieux
|14 Greg McKegg
|12 Julien Gauthier
|Defense
|42 Brendan Smith
|8 Jacob Trouba
|55 Ryan Lindgren
|23 Adam Fox
|18 Marc Staal
|77 Tony DeAngelo
|Goalie
|40 Alexandar Georgiev
|30 Henrik Lundqvist
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Rangers (7th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (7th), Rangers (18th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Nov. 23, 2018 - Flyers 4, Rangers 0 (at PHI)
- Dec. 23, 2018 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (F/SO) (at NYR)
- Jan. 29, 2019 - Flyers 1, Rangers 0 (at NYR)
- March 31, 2019 - Rangers 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Dec. 23, 2019 - Flyers 5, Rangers 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 28, 2020 - Flyers 5, Rangers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 P
- Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 13 G, 21 A, 34 P
- Travis Konecny - 14 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 2-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .932 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
