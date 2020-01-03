Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
In Flyers Successes, Defense Creates Offense

Flyers-Rangers: Game 65 Preview

03/01/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Both the Flyers and Rangers entered Friday's game on hot streak, but the Flyers were the team that was able to extend their winning streak, matching a season high with five straight victories.

They have the chance to extend that streak to six games on Sunday afternoon, as they once again face the Rangers, this time on the road. 

Game time is 12 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 61 22 36 58 Artemi Panarin 63 32 56 88
Sean Couturier 64 20 37 57 Mika Zibanejad 51 30 32 62
Jake Voracek 64 12 38 50 Ryan Strome 64 18 40 58
Claude Giroux 64 19 30 49 Tony DeAngelo 62 13 34 47
James van Riemsdyk  64 19 21 40 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45
 
Player to Watch
28 Claude Giroux 17 Jesper Fast
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, E Last 5 Games: 4 G, 0 A, 4 P, +1
 
Claude Giroux has really been stringing together the points lately. Giroux had two goals in Friday's win and has scored six goals and added eight assists in the last 10 games. Look for the Flyers captain to be a key presence once again.
 
The Rangers have scored three goals in the two games against the Flyers this season and Jesper Fast has two of them. Fast has four goals in his last five games after going 14 straight games without a goal. 
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 40 Alexandar Georgiev
39 GP, 21-12-3, 2.49 GAA, .910 SV% 31 GP, 16-13-1, 3.02 GAA, .912 SV%

Carter Hart made 26 saves in Friday's win and will be back in the net again on Sunday. Hart has won four straight starts, all at home, and has wins in both starts against the Rangers this season. 

The Rangers have not named a starter and one won't be known before warmups, but it is expected that they will continue to roll forward with Alexandar Georgiev in goal. Georgiev was solid in Friday's loss, making 35 saves despite the 5-2 result.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 38 Derek Grant 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Joel Farabee was called up late on Saturday. Alain Vigneault said after Saturday's practice that the lines would remain the same despite Travis Sanheim and Derek Grant missing practice with maintenance days. We'll see if the lineup truly remains the same when warmups happen on Sunday.

Rangers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Chris Kreider, Igor Shesterkin, Michael Haley

Left Wing Center Right Wing
72 Filip Chytil 93 Mika Zibanejad 89 Pavel Buchnevich
10 Artemi Panarin 16 Ryan Strome 17 Jesper Fast
33 Phil Di Giuseppe 21 Brett Howden 24 Kaapo Kakko
48 Brendan Lemieux 14 Greg McKegg 12 Julien Gauthier
Defense    
42 Brendan Smith 8 Jacob Trouba  
55 Ryan Lindgren 23 Adam Fox  
18 Marc Staal 77 Tony DeAngelo  
Goalie    
40 Alexandar Georgiev 30 Henrik Lundqvist  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13th), Rangers (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (7th), Rangers (18th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Nov. 23, 2018 - Flyers 4, Rangers 0 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 23, 2018 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (F/SO) (at NYR)
    • Jan. 29, 2019 - Flyers 1, Rangers 0 (at NYR)
    • March 31, 2019 - Rangers 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 23, 2019 - Flyers 5, Rangers 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 28, 2020 - Flyers 5, Rangers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 P
    • Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 13 G, 21 A, 34 P
    • Travis Konecny - 14 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 2-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .932 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

