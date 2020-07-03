Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Sixers End Their Road Woes In Win Over Kings

Flyers-Sabres: Game 68 Preview

03/07/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

With their eighth straight win on Thursday and an overtime loss for the Capitals, the Flyers moved into a tie for the Metropolitan Division lead. By the time they take the ice and go for their ninth straight, they will know whether they have the chance to grab sole possession of the division lead as well.

The Capitals face the Penguins on Saturday afternoon, and the Flyers will certainly be in tune to that game as they prepare for their own matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, a team out of the playoff picture and currently on a five-game losing streak.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Travis Konecny 64 24 37 61 Jack Eichel 66 35 42 77
Sean Couturier 67 22 37 59 Sam Reinhart 67 22 28 50
Jake Voracek 67 12 42 54 Victor Olofsson 52 19 21 40
Claude Giroux 67 19 32 51 Rasmus Dahlin 57 4 34 38
Kevin Hayes  67 23 18 41 Rasmus Ristolainen 67 6 26 32
 
Player to Watch
13 Kevin Hayes 9 Jack Eichel
Last 5 Games: 4 G, 2 A, 6 P, +5 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, -8
 
Kevin Hayes was held scoreless in the win over Carolina on Thursday, but has had some very successful games lately. He had a three-point game against San Jose, scored a late goal against his former team, the Rangers, last Friday, and had a pair of points in Wednesday's win in Washington. Hayes had a pair of assists against the Sabres in December.
 
To put the Sabres recent struggles into perspective, they have been outscored, 19-9. Throughout the losing streak, Buffalo's leading scoring Jack Eichel has been held without a point. Eichel did not play against the Flyers in their only meeting of the season in December, and it certainly made for a much easier task for the Flyers, so Eichel's presence could make a difference here, but scoring has been hard to come by for the Sabres of late.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 40 Carter Hutton
41 GP, 23-12-3, 2.47 GAA, .911 SV% 30 GP, 12-13-4, 3.18 GAA, .898 SV%

Carter Hart was once again solid in goal, making 28 saves in Thursday's win over Carolina and improving his home record to 19-2-2. Riding a personal six-game winning streak, Hart will be back in goal against Buffalo on Saturday night. He made 16 saves in the Flyers 6-1 win over the Sabres on Dec. 19.

Carter Hutton gets the start for the Sabres on Saturday night. Hutton was in goal for the Sabres loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday night, making 32 saves on 35 shots. Hutton has lost his last three starts four of his last five since a four-game winning streak from Feb. 7-16.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: James van Riemsdyk (broken right hand, out indefinitely), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
49 Joel Farabee 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton 38 Derek Grant 18 Tyler Pitlick
12 Michael Raffl 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

In the midst of an eight-game winning streak, it should be no surprise that there are no changes to the lineup.

Sabres Projected Lineup

Injuries: Zemgus Girgensons, Tage Thompson, Matt Hunwick, Vladimir Sobotka, Lawrence Pilut

Left Wing Center Right Wing
53 Jeff Skinner 9 Jack Eichel 23 Sam Reinhart
68 Victor Olofsson 90 Marcus Johansson 95 Dominik Kahun
13 Jimmy Vesey 27 Curtis Lazar 17 Wayne Simmonds
67 Michael Frolik 22 Johan Larsson 21 Kyle Okposo
Defense    
26 Rasmus Dahlin 62 Brandon Montour  
19 Jake McCabe 55 Rasmus Ristolainen  
33 Colin Miller 10 Henri Jokiharju  
Goalie    
40 Carter Hutton 35 Linus Ullmark  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-8th), Sabres (19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Sabres (31st)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Nov. 21, 2018 - Sabres 5, Flyers 2 (at BUF)
    • Dec. 8, 2018 - Flyers 6, Sabres 2 (at BUF)
    • Feb. 26, 2019 - Flyers 5, Sabres 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 19, 2019 - Flyers 6, Sabres 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 8 G, 29 A, 37 P
    • Travis Konecny - 10 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Jake Voracek - 30 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 14 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .941 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

