Flyers-Sabres: Game 68 Preview

The Capitals face the Penguins on Saturday afternoon, and the Flyers will certainly be in tune to that game as they prepare for their own matchup with the Buffalo Sabres , a team out of the playoff picture and currently on a five-game losing streak.

With their eighth straight win on Thursday and an overtime loss for the Capitals, the Flyers moved into a tie for the Metropolitan Division lead. By the time they take the ice and go for their ninth straight, they will know whether they have the chance to grab sole possession of the division lead as well.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P Travis Konecny 64 24 37 61 Jack Eichel 66 35 42 77 Sean Couturier 67 22 37 59 Sam Reinhart 67 22 28 50 Jake Voracek 67 12 42 54 Victor Olofsson 52 19 21 40 Claude Giroux 67 19 32 51 Rasmus Dahlin 57 4 34 38 Kevin Hayes 67 23 18 41 Rasmus Ristolainen 67 6 26 32

Player to Watch 13 Kevin Hayes 9 Jack Eichel Last 5 Games: 4 G, 2 A, 6 P, +5 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, -8

Kevin Hayes was held scoreless in the win over Carolina on Thursday, but has had some very successful games lately. He had a three-point game against San Jose, scored a late goal against his former team, the Rangers, last Friday, and had a pair of points in Wednesday's win in Washington. Hayes had a pair of assists against the Sabres in December.

To put the Sabres recent struggles into perspective, they have been outscored, 19-9. Throughout the losing streak, Buffalo's leading scoring Jack Eichel has been held without a point. Eichel did not play against the Flyers in their only meeting of the season in December, and it certainly made for a much easier task for the Flyers, so Eichel's presence could make a difference here, but scoring has been hard to come by for the Sabres of late.