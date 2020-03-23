Flyers Sign F Tanner Laczynski to Entry-Level Deal

There isn’t much news around the NHL, but the Flyers made some positive news by announcing the signing of a top college prospect.

“Tanner has completed an excellent college career at Ohio State University and we are very excited to have him under contract,” assistant GM Brent Flahr said in a statement. “He plays a mature two-way game, he’s a proven leader, and we see him as a versatile forward for the Flyers organization going forward.”

Laczynski became a top player at Ohio State University, scoring 48 goals and 143 points in 138 games in his four years there. In his senior season, he served as an alternate captain and led the Buckeyes with 34 points, tied for third most in the Big Ten Conference. He led the Buckeyes in scoring in two of the last three seasons and was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2018.

The 6’1”, 205-pound center was a sixth-round pick by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. Laczynski was also a member of the 2017 US World Junior team that claimed the gold medal, appearing in all seven games the team played and scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Laczynski will likely start his professional career in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, though there is no indication when that will happen with all sports suspended at the moment.