Flyers Sign F Wade Allison to Entry-Level Deal

At the start of the week, the Flyers signed college prospect forward Tanner Laczynski to an entry-level deal and they capped off an otherwise slow week in the NHL with another college signing.

"We're very happy to have Wade under contract," assistant GM Brent Flahr said in a statement. "He possesses a great package of size, speed and skill and we strongly believe he'll be an NHL power forward moving forward."

Allison, 22, was the Flyers second-round pick at 52nd overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. The winger recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan University, where he scored 45 goals and posted 97 points over 106 games in his four-year career. In his senior season, he scored 10 goals and had 23 points in 26 games. In his final two seasons at Western Michigan, he served as an alternate captain.

Allison becomes the seventh player from the Flyers 2016 draft class to sign, joining the likes of Carter Hart, German Rubtsov, Carsen Twarynski, Connor Bunnaman and the recently-signed Laczynski.

Though Allison's college career was often time marred by injuries, there was no denying his natural skill when on the ice. The 6'2", 205-pound right winger figures to bring size to a lineup and certainly carries a lot of potential to his game.