Halapoulivaati Vaitai To Sign Five-Year Deal With Lions

The first one to find a new home is Big V as Adam Caplan of Fox Sports reports the tackle has agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

With the negotiating window opening for teams at noon on Monday, over 15 Eagles players found themselves in a position to potentially get paid and find a new home.

Big V is a starting-caliber offensive tackle who the Eagles simply could not keep as he would remain a back-up in Philly when he will be a starter elsewhere.

While many fans were not thrilled with his play, that only speaks to the level of play Jason Peters has been able to maintain.

Big V was also often thrust into games due to injuries at both tackle positions with no starter reps during the week to prepare.

When he was able to prepare, he was good, including during the Eagles Super Bowl run when he started each game and played every snap at left tackle.

Pro Football Focus ranked Vaitai as the 22nd ranked tackle in the league in 2020 out of the 64 starters as well as their replacements and backups.

At a $10 million average annual value, the signing should play into the Eagles compensatory pick formula for the 2021 draft, though the team is sure to sign some free agents of their own.

The departure leaves the Eagles with a lack of depth at both tackle positions as well as less depth at guard.