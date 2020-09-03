Inside the Birds: The Book on Andre Dillard

Are the Eagles really moving on from Jason Peters?

The awkward statement released by the team last week about Peters' future prompted some to think the organization was moving on altogether from its once-cornerstone left tackle but caused others to believe the door is more than ajar for the 38-year-old's return.

And what's with the Andre Dillard trade rumors?

In the latest Inside the Birds, Eagles Insiders Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher explain why the team's statement about Peters sounded vague and cryptic and broke down some concerns about the future of last year's first-round pick, Dillard.

Caplan and Mosher also discuss the impact of Marty Mornhinweg rejoining the franchise as an offensive consultant and various wide receiver options at 21st overall in the draft.

Who's the best fit at receiver for the Eagles at 21?

The ITB crew answers that, too.

It's all right here: