Eagles Sign Linebacker Jatavis Brown

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have added to their linebacking corps in away that they hope is impactful.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the team has agreed to a deal with free agent Jatavis Brown.

Free-agent linebacker Jatavis Brown is signing with the Eagles on a one-year deal, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

Brown is coming off of his rookie deal with the Chargers.

Though the money on the deal is not yet known, it wouldn't be a shock to find that it is for the veteran minimum.