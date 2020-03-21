Eagles Sign Linebacker Jatavis Brown

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/21/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have added to their linebacking corps in away that they hope is impactful.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the team has agreed to a deal with free agent Jatavis Brown.

Brown is coming off of his rookie deal with the Chargers.

Though the money on the deal is not yet known, it wouldn't be a shock to find that it is for the veteran minimum.

In four seasons, the linebacker has recorded 265 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four and a half sacks and 12 passes defensed in 56 games.

He has started 23 games after being a on and off starter. By the end of his rookie campaign, he was a starter and that continued into the 2017 season. Midway through 2017, he was a depth linebacker and special teamer.

In 2018, he began as a depth option and became a starter by the end of the season.

In 2019, he did not appear much on defense, instead serving primarily on special teams.

A member of the 2016 NFL All-Rookie Team, Brown is a player who could come at a rather minimal cost, but could also have a breakout season if utilized properly and given the chance.

Assuming the deal is for the minimum, Brown represents a great low-risk, high-reward option at a position of need, though he will have to earn a position on the roster in training camp.

