Jordan Howard, Kamu Grugier-Hill Sign With Dolphins

LB Kamu Grugier Hill heads to the #Dolphins on a 1-year deal, source says.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network announced the KGH signing first.

The Miami Dolphins swooped in and scooped up both special teams captain and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Jordan Howard from the Eagles as the franchise continues on it's quest to sign an entire team of free agents.

The money on the deal for the former captain is not yet known.

Kamu recorded just 98 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles on defense in his four years with the team.

2019 was supposed to be his breakout season, but instead suffered an injury in training camp, was not particularly impressive upon his return and then ended the season on IR.

Depending on the deal, the Eagles might have felt they could get special teams play elsewhere. Or perhaps the fit with his former coaches in Miami helped KGH to make the decision.

Howard, meanwhile, is getting a two-year deal worth $10 million from the fish, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Dolphins and former Eagles' RB Jordan Howard reached agreement on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Acquired in a trade last offseason, Howard was a good back for the Eagles until he suddenly disappeared never to return.

His absence allowed rookie Miles Sanders to shine and the team will be rolling with Sanders and a supporting cast next season.

In four seasons, Howard has 3,895 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, but just 525 yards and six of those touchdowns came last season.

The Birds would likely wanted Howard back, but were not looking to pay starter money to a player who would be second on the depth chart.

It also would not have been a great fit with Howard, being a back who needs carries to get going, seeing far fewer snaps than he would have liked.

Howard will certainly factor into the compensatory pick formula for the 2021 draft, but KGH may not depending on his salary.