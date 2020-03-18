Malcolm Jenkins Returns To New Orleans

The Saints originally drafted Jenkins in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft, but left following the conclusion of his rookie deal.

When Jenkins and the #Eagles said goodbye, the #Saints made sense as the likely landing spot. New Orleans rights an old wrong. And now, with Jenkins’ signing, FA Vonn Bell leaves New Orleans in search of a new home. https://t.co/kEWssrTjdD

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the veteran safety will be returning to his roots.

Or maybe it's an old home.

Less than 24 hours after the Eagles decided to move on, Malcolm Jenkins has reportedly found a new home.

Jenkins recorded 359 tackles, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 4.5 sacks on his rookie

The Eagles almost certainly would have kept Jenkins around had he not been demanding a new contract. The demand would be the main cause of his release.

Jenkins registered 406 tackles, 11 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and five and a half sacks in his six seasons with the Eagles.

Not to mention he played 6,818 of 6,908 defensive snaps during those seasons.

contract (five seasons) in New Orleans.

The Saints have said it was a mistake to let him walk away (clearly), but they will be bringing him back for his age 32 season.

Whether that is a good move remains to be seen.

The money and years on the deal are not yet known.

The Eagles will face the Saints in Philly in 2020, so Jenkins will return to Philadelphia for at least one more game.