Marty Mornhinweg Returns To Eagles As Senior Offensive Consultant
03/05/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Earlier this offseason, the Eagles announced that they would not have a traditional offensive coordinator in 2020.
Instead, the coaches will operate as a think tank and it was an important part that the team brought in some new minds to contribute to the gameplan.
On Thursday, the Eagles announced they would be bringing in another new face, but this one is also an old face.
Marty Mornhinweg will be returning to the team as a senior offensive consultant for the new think tank.
#Eagles have hired Marty Mornhinweg as a Senior Offensive Consultant.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 5, 2020
Mornhinweg's biggest titles were as the Detroit Lions head coach in the early 2000's as well as serving as the offensive coordinator for the Jets, 49ers, Eagles and Ravens, as recently as 2018 in Baltimore.
He oversaw the change in the Baltimore offense as the Ravens transitioned from Joe Flacco to the far more mobile Lamar Jackson in 2018.
Mornhinweg was with the Eagles from 2003-2012. He left when Chip Kelley became the head coach of the Eagles.
He is perhaps best known in Philadelphia for taking over the play calling and leading the 2006 Eagles into the playoffs behind Jeff Garcia.
Mornhinweg will join both Rich Scangarello and Andrew Breiner as coaches with prior play calling experience being added to the staff along with new receivers coach Aaron Moorehead providing additional assistance.
How much power he will have in the offense is yet to be seen, especially with the additions of other former play callers into the offensive think tank.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.