Marty Mornhinweg Returns To Eagles As Senior Offensive Consultant

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles announced that they would not have a traditional offensive coordinator in 2020.

Instead, the coaches will operate as a think tank and it was an important part that the team brought in some new minds to contribute to the gameplan.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced they would be bringing in another new face, but this one is also an old face.

Marty Mornhinweg will be returning to the team as a senior offensive consultant for the new think tank.