Nate Sudfeld Returns On One-Year Deal

03/17/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With news yesterday of Hassan Ridgeway's return and the Eagles adding another dominant defensive lineman, the Eagles have agreed to terms with another player before the official start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Eagles have reportedly agreed to bring back another of their own players as quarterback Nate Sudfeld agreed to a new one-year contract with the team.

As of now, Sudfeld would slot in as the number two QB and would be the only back-up to Carson Wentz aside from receiver Greg Ward being an emergency back-up.

Sudfeld remains a bit of an unknown with appearances in just three games. He does have an 80% completion rate on just 25 attempts. The 20 completions have gone for 156 yards and, six first downs and a touchdown. His quarterback rating stands at 106.

In college, he remains Indiana's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Sudfeld was signed away from the Redskins during the 2017 offseason and has been the number three option on the roster since then.

He was in line for the back-up spot last offseason when a broken wrist sidelined him for the start of the season and Josh McCown was brought out of retirement to man the position.

Sudfeld may have wanted to test the free agent market, but with so many other quarterbacks available (Phillip Rivers, Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, etc.) and not too many teams in need of a starter or even a back-up, there were likely not many lucrative offers on the table that would warrant a move and learning a new system.

