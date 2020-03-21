Nelson Agholor Agrees to Deal With Raiders

Agholor was a first-round pick by Chip Kelly that essentially had one good season in Philadelphia. Was the first-round pick worth his performance during the Eagles Super Bowl run? Could the Eagles have one having taken a different first-round pick? That's how to decide if Agholor was a bust or not.

The Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald reports that former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor has agreed to a deal to join the Raiders in 2020.

In five seasons, he had just 2515 yards and 18 touchdowns. He eclipsed 400 yards in just two of those seasons and dropped more touchdown passes than he had touchdown receptions in every season other than 2017.

Last season, he managed just 363 yards and three touchdowns.

While the money on the deal is not currently available, one would have to believe it is a fairly low number considering Agholor's performance, injuries and a slow receiver market.

If Agholor managed to sign a deal for just $2 million, it would offset the signing of Will Parks as far as the Eagles compensatory pick formula is concerned.