Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Will Parks Joins Eagles On One-Year Deal

Nelson Agholor Agrees to Deal With Raiders

03/21/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have officially lost another free agent.

The Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald reports that former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor has agreed to a deal to join the Raiders in 2020.

Agholor was a first-round pick by Chip Kelly that essentially had one good season in Philadelphia. Was the first-round pick worth his performance during the Eagles Super Bowl run? Could the Eagles have one having taken a different first-round pick? That's how to decide if Agholor was a bust or not.

In five seasons, he had just 2515 yards and 18 touchdowns. He eclipsed 400 yards in just two of those seasons and dropped more touchdown passes than he had touchdown receptions in every season other than 2017.

Last season, he managed just 363 yards and three touchdowns.

While the money on the deal is not currently available, one would have to believe it is a fairly low number considering Agholor's performance, injuries and a slow receiver market.

If Agholor managed to sign a deal for just $2 million, it would offset the signing of Will Parks as far as the Eagles compensatory pick formula is concerned.

Posted by on 03/21/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)