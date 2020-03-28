Phillies Rewind: March 28th

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With no baseball going on right now there is only one thing for fans to do to get their fix, look back on previous seasons. Let’s take a trip back just one year to opening day 2019.

The Phillies kicked off the year against the Braves at home. Citizens Bank Park was sold out for the debut of the new-look Phillies. Fans got their money’s worth in this one as the Phillies routed the Braves 10-4 in an electrifying opening day win.

This was the first time that the Philly faithful got to see new additions J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and Bryce Harper take the field for the first time.

Harper was greeted to a sea of red and a standing ovation as he made his first trot to right field in Phillies’ pinstripes.

Aaron Nola took the hill in this game and kicked off his 2019 campaign in dominant fashion. Nola went six innings while only allowing one run one two hits, and struck out eight Braves’ hitters. It was everything you wanted to see from the ace on opening day.

Andrew McCutchen couldn’t have had a better first impression on the Philadelphia crowd if he wanted to. He stepped into the box for his first at-bat as a Phillie and hit a shot to left-center field for a leadoff homerun to kick off the season.

The Phillies weren’t done though. Maikel Franco stepped up in the sixth inning and blasted a three-run homerun for his first homer of the season. It would start his streak of being one of the deadliest eight-hole hitters in baseball.

Rhys Hoskins got in on the fun in the next inning. The Braves intentionally walked Bryce Harper and loaded the bases for Hoskins, a decision they would soon regret. Hoskins proceeded to drive a ball to left field for his first career grand slam, sending the Philly crowd into hysteria.

This was an all-around great first win for the Phillies, who would go on to sweep the opening series with the Braves and start the season 4-0.



