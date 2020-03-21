Report: Eagles are Shopping Rasul Douglas

By Justin Bradley, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

After three years of playing for the Eagles, it looks like cornerback Rasul Douglas' tenure may be over. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Eagles are shopping Rasul Douglas. This shouldn’t be a surprise due to the recent move of trading for 3x Pro Bowler Darius Slay. This move makes the CB crowded with the names of second-round pick Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, and Cre’von Leblanc in the room as well. Douglas looks to be the odd man out.

The 99th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft from West Virginia has five interceptions in 46 games with limited playing time. Douglas has shown the ability to become a solid starting corner when given the chance, but he has not been able to keep up with a team’s number one receiver. Trading Douglas would save the Eagles $2 million in cap space. If the Eagles do in fact trade Douglas it will be more likely they would do a player swap. There would be more value for another player than a pick for Douglas who is in the last year of his deal.

Douglas might want a fresh start after numerous seasons of not being able to consistently get on the field. Hopefully, the Eagles can find a trade partner where a wide receiver could be involved. The Eagles continue to improve the defenses but there is still a big hole to fill, that being a wide receiver.