MLB Cancels Spring Training; Season Start Will Be Delayed

NHL Joins NBA in Suspending Season Amid Coronavirus Threat
03/12/2020

Rob ManfredBy Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA - FanFest 2014, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

We have reached the point where much of the country is shut down due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.  Schools have closed, businesses have closed, and the closures have spread to the sports world.  On the heels of the NBA suspending the season, it appears that Major League Baseball is about to do the same.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that Major League Baseball will suspend operations:

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported about 1:30 p.m. that an announcement is expected soon:

We will update this post when we have more information.

Meanwhile, the Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte in what will likely be the last Phillies game for a while.  There is much left to work out, so stay tuned.

UPDATE: MLB has released the following information

Following a call with the 30 clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. today announced that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4 p.m. ET today, forthcoming Spring Training games have been cancelled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Ariz., have been postponed indefinitely.

