MLB Cancels Spring Training; Season Start Will Be Delayed

By Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA - FanFest 2014, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

We have reached the point where much of the country is shut down due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Schools have closed, businesses have closed, and the closures have spread to the sports world. On the heels of the NBA suspending the season, it appears that Major League Baseball is about to do the same.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that Major League Baseball will suspend operations:

Announcement expected shortly that MLB will be suspending operations. More details to come. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 12, 2020

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported about 1:30 p.m. that an announcement is expected soon:

In an hour there is a conference call with Rob Manfred and the 30 owners. MLB will make an official announcement afterward. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 12, 2020

We will update this post when we have more information.

Meanwhile, the Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte in what will likely be the last Phillies game for a while. There is much left to work out, so stay tuned.

UPDATE: MLB has released the following information