Setback for Seranthony: Phillies Reliever Dominguez On Shelf

03/11/2020

The news was all good so far this Spring for reliever Seranthony Dominguez.  After taking it easy earlier on in Spring Training, Dominguez made his way into two Grapefruit League games without giving up any runs.  All was looking good.  That is, until now.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Dominguez is back on the shelf:

Dominguez, according to sources, has experienced a setback in his recovery from an elbow strain that kept him on the sidelines for four months last season.

Salisbury said that the severity of the injury is to be determined.

Dominguez was starting to look like he would be a key piece to the Phillies 2020 bullpen.  With elbow injuries, the fear of "Tommy John" surgery always comes to mind; Dominguez was able to avoid the surgery after being shut down last season.  Could he be headed that way?  There is no indication at this time, but elbow injuries are serious nonetheless.

Certainties for the Phillies bullpen include closer Hector Neris, lefties Adam Morgan and Jose Alvarez, and not much else. Francisco Lirano, also a lefty, has looked sharp in Grapefruit League play.  From there, veterans Bud Norris, Anthony Swarczak, and Drew Storen could be options from the right side.  Victor Arano is rehabbing and could see some opportunities soon.  Tommy Hunter and Enyel De Los Santos remain sidelined.   

Hopefuls on the 40-man roster include Edgar Garcia, Austin Davis, Deolis Garcia, Reggie McClain, Robert Stock, and Cole Irvin.

