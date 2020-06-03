Sixers End Their Road Woes In Win Over Kings

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After a night to forget against the Lakers the Sixers were back in action on Thursday, continuing their West coast road trip. They would face off against a young Kings team that has been hot as of late.

The Sixers went into this game trying to end their losing streak on the road as it was up to nine. This was not going to be easy as the Kings were riding a six-game home winning streak heading into the game.

Behind some strong play from the healthy stars and good three-point shooting as a team, the Sixers were finally able to pick up a win outside of Philadelphia. They would go on to beat the Kings by a final score of 125-108.

Tobias Harris and Al Horford were huge in this game, leading the charge in the absence of the injured Simmons, Embiid, and Richardson. They both came out very strong scoring 10 points apiece in the first quarter, and both ended with very solid numbers.

Tobias Harris was huge tonight:

28 points

14 rebounds

3 assists

11/22 FG

4/6 3PT — Sixerdelphia (@Sixerdelphia) March 6, 2020

Horford finished the game with 18 points, eight points, and six assists. He also finished with a +/- of +41. This was easily one of his best performances in a Sixers’ uniform.

The Sixers got some good help from the supporting cast as well. Shake Milton continued his hot streak scoring 20 points in this game to go with 3/5 shooting from deep. Alec Burks (17 points) and Raul Neto (16 points) brought a lot of scoring off the bench.

Three-point shooting told the story for the Sixers this game. Good shooting from deep allowed the Sixers to jump out to a nice lead early, and to be able to keep the Kings at a nice distance for a majority of the game.

Eight different Sixers recorded a three-pointer against the Kings, a good sign for a team that has struggled shooting the ball this season.

This was a much-needed win for the Sixers. After back to back losses from the LA teams they needed to get a good win under their belt. Now that the road losing streak has come to an end, it is time to build on continuing to pick up wins on the road.

The Sixers will be back in action on Saturday night when they travel to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.









