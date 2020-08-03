Sixers Flop In West Coast Finale

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers finished their west coast road trip Saturday night in primetime. They faced off against a struggling Warriors team who are competing for ping pong balls at this point in the year, a good sign for the Sixers going in.

Golden State was also without the services of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who were ruled out earlier that day. All signs were pointing to the Sixers to go in and finish their road trip on a high note, but that was not the case.

Against all odds, the Warriors still found a way to pull out the victory by a final score of 118-114. The Sixers now fall to 10-24 away from Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers held the lead for a good amount of this game but fell apart at the end. The Warriors heated up late and outscored the Sixers by 12 in the fourth quarter en route to the win.

Tobias Harris and Al Horford stepped up again for the Sixers on Saturday night, but it was not enough. Harris finished the game with 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Horford came close to dropping his first triple-double as a Sixer in this game. He ended up finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

There was no excuse for losing a game like this. Although the Sixers are down three starters at the moment, the roster still has more than enough talent to come out with the win in a game like this. Loses like this are going to hurt the Sixers' chances of sliding up in the standings before the season comes to a close.

Golden State had only won two of their last ten games heading into their matchup with the Sixers. They are not competing for anything at this point in the season and still found a way to pull out the victory.

On a positive note for the Sixers, the road trip has come to a close. They now have a few days off and then will be back home when play resumes for them. The action will pick up again on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Pistons.



