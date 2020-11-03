The NBA Suspends Its Season Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The coronavirus pandemic has now taken the basketball world by storm. Shocking news came out tonight when it was reported that the league will suspending its season effectively. All games played on March 11th will be the last we will see for the foreseeable future.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

This news came out not long after the league found its first case of the disease. The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to face off tonight, but the game was postponed due to concerns of the disease.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

It would later come out that Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Teams were sent back to the locker room and crews came out to disinfect the benches.

Jazz-Thunder game has officially been postponed. Fans have been asked to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena. pic.twitter.com/i0rm4khahI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

There is no guessing as to how the season is going to be completed or even if it will get to be completed. With other sports leagues opting to just bar fans from attending games the NBA seems to be taking zero chances.

This is something we have never seen before and it will be interesting to see how this develops. The NBA has always been a very proactive league so there should be hope that league officials will be able to land on their feet amid this hysteria.