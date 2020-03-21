Will Parks Joins Eagles On One-Year Deal

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Sign Linebacker Jatavis Brown
03/21/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles continue to bolster their secondary in free agency.

The NFL Network's James Palmer reports that Will Parks is headed back to Philadelphia.

The Germantown High School graduate will get the opportunity now to play for his hometown team.

Parks will be entering his fifth year in the league, but he has never has the opportunity to be a full-time starter, starting just 15 of the 62 games he appeared in.

He did, however, get the start in four of the final five games during the 2019 season.

Parks adds further versatility to a defensive backs room that already houses both Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox who can play corner and safety.

He will likely compete for a starting safety, but can be a solid third safety even if he doesn't come away with the job. Parks is a player on the rise, but he will be competing with Schwartz favorite Jalen Mills for that starting spot.

In a rotational role, Parks has registered 149 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He has managed an interception in each season in the league.

The Eagles now have quite a bit of flexibility with how they approach both free agency and the draft, allowing them to take the best values available instead of focusing on a safety or a cornerback.

NJ.com's Mike Kaye reports that Parks turned down more money for the opportunity in Philly and will make just $1.6 million this season.

