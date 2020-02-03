YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #71 - Great Day In The Neighborhood
03/02/2020
The Flyers completed another successful week with three more wins and moved up in the standings as a result. It sets the stage for an exciting finish to the season.
This week, the guys discuss the recent successes the Flyers have had, recap the trade deadline and the moves that were made, and look ahead to the playoff push.
Join Kyle Collington, Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso for another week of great Flyers hockey talk.
