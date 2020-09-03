Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Sixers Flop In West Coast Finale

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #72 - All Aboard the Bandwagon

03/09/2020

The Flyers are surging and have moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Capitals, due in large part to their win in another head-to-head matchup with Washington on Wednesday night. 

With the Flyers riding a nine-game winning streak, the guys welcome aboard new members of the bandwagon that are jumping on to support the Flyers in their run to the playoffs. They also talk about the play of the defensive core, Carter Hart and look around the rest of the NHL.

Join Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. for another week of great Flyers hockey talk.

