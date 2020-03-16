YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #73 - Now What?





The Flyers played a competitive game against the Bruins that snapped their winning streak at nine games...and then the NHL season was suspended amid the Coronavirus crisis.

So now what? The guys look back on the last game we may have for a while between the Flyers and Bruins, the return of Shayne Gostisbehere to the lineup, the possible scenarios if/when the league does return to play and a grab bag of topics on things to do while waiting for sports to return like movies and music.

Join Kyle Collington, Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso as they discuss this variety of topics.

