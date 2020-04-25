Birds Add Undrafted Free Agents Following Draft

With the draft itself over, teams began signing the players left on the board, and the Eagles are no exception.

The team took the final day of the draft to get an additional 2021 pick, a veteran and seven rookies .

On day two, the Eagles took back-up QB and a linebacker with speed and burst.

The Eagles decided to address their most glaring need in round one, taking speedy receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU.

The top priority free agent for the Eagles was Noah Togiai, whose signing was announced almost immediately following the final pick of the draft.

TE Noah Togiai, Oregon State

Not a starter until the final year of his career, Togiai caught 102 passes for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RB Adrian Killins, UCF

An undersized back, Killins brings 4.27 speed and figures to be a scat back/return man, but his body size does not make him an ideal "up the middle" rusher and has lead to injury concerns. He can also be a threat to catch the ball with 864 of his 3,323 total yards from scrimmage coming through the air. He had 30 touchdowns over four years.

IOL Luke Juriga, Western Michigan

Following a redshirt season, Juriga started all 52 games over the next four seasons. He split time between guard and center in college. He is smaller and his physical limitations are what may work against him the most, but he has among the shortest injury histories and has versatility on his side. Two-time All-MAC First Team and one time Second-Team.

RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati

Warren rushed for back to back 1,000-yard seasons in his final two seasons in college, totaling 2,918 yards rushing. Added 442 receiving yards and totaled 37 touchdowns. Different than other backs on the roster, Warren is a better inside runner using quick cuts and power to gain yards after contact. He was twice named Second team All-AAC.

CB Michael Jacquet III, Louisiana

94 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and 14 defensed passes earned Jacquet Second Team All-Sun Belt honors in his senior season. It should be noted that he converted to defensive back in his junior season from a wide receiver, which limited his statistics.

CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor

Arnold is limited by his size, but managed to be named a Second team All-American in 2019, one season after he received a medical redshirt season for an ankle injury. Also broke his arm and was carted off the field earlier in his career. He is a culture guy who has instincts to track the ball and perseveres, but the injury history and size caused him to drop through the draft. In four seasons, he had 106 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 13 defensed passes and a forced fumble.

DT Raequan Williams, Michigan State

A three-time team Iron Man Award winner and two-time Third-Team All Big Ten player, Williams totaled 160 total tackles over his four seasons in Lancing. He had 29 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, eight defensed passes and three forced fumbles. His high motor and personality make him a contributor to team culture and his length allows him to show production, but inconsistency has limited his production. He has the tools to succeed, but could be a rotational player even if he doesn't reach his full potential.

LB Dante Olson, Montana

A two-year starter, was twice a first-team All-American, including a unanimous decision in 2019. Had 397 tackles, five fourced fumbles, nine defensed passes, three interceptions and 11.5 sacks over four seasons. He has a high motor and was one of the best college defenders in 2018. He owns Montana’s all-time tackle record, but his skill may not translate to the NFL, particularly in the run game, which is why he fell through the draft. Olson had a camera in his home throughout the draft, but his name was not called, making him a surprise UDFA.

OL Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State

A 2019 First-Team All-Big 12 selection, Good Jones started 49 games over his four-year career at Iowa State, playing both tackle and center for the cyclones.

WR Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State

Named to Phil Steele's All-MEAC First Team, Bailey is second place all time for receiving yards in a single season at Morgan State with the 996 yards he had in 2019. He was switched from defense to receiver during the 2017 season.

DB Elijah Riley, Army

Riley was a 2019 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team honoree, Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist and was on the watch lists for the Nagurski and Bednarik awards. He had 201 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 21 defensed passes.

DB Prince Smith, New Hampshire

A graduate of Imhotep Institute Charter High School, Smith returns home after four seasons at New Hampshire. The 2016 CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year, he had 101 tackles, two forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed one sack and five interceptions over the past two seasons.

This page will be updated as more signings are made.