Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Welcome First Child
04/28/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
For the past four days, Eagles fans spent plenty of time critiquing the team for taking a quarterback in round two.
Many, including Donovan McNabb, have claimed to know how Carson Wentz felt about the news.
Surely, the situation is not among the things he is concerned about right now as he and his wife, Madison Oberg, had their first child on Monday night.
Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4BefHeK6IR— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 28, 2020
The eight-pound, two-ounce baby girl was named Hadley Jayne.
The couple married in July 2018 and had their duck hunting themed gender reveal in mid December.
Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 10, 2019
Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring! pic.twitter.com/agyvn3MJDH
Among the many impacts of the Coronavirus could be a delayed start to camp and/or the regular season for the NFL; surely Wentz would be able to find a silver lining in such a situation by being able to spend more time with his new baby girl.
