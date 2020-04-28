Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Oskar Lindblom to Undergo Final Cancer Treatments

Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Welcome First Child

04/28/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

For the past four days, Eagles fans spent plenty of time critiquing the team for taking a quarterback in round two.

Many, including Donovan McNabb, have claimed to know how Carson Wentz felt about the news.

Surely, the situation is not among the things he is concerned about right now as he and his wife, Madison Oberg, had their first child on Monday night.

The eight-pound, two-ounce baby girl was named Hadley Jayne.

The couple married in July 2018 and had their duck hunting themed gender reveal in mid December.

Among the many impacts of the Coronavirus could be a delayed start to camp and/or the regular season for the NFL; surely Wentz would be able to find a silver lining in such a situation by being able to spend more time with his new baby girl.

