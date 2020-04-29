Corey Clement Returns To Eagles On One-Year Deal

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
04/29/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Eagles GM Howie Foreman said after the draft that the team was planning to remain active in an attempt to approve the team.

Standing with that statement, the team announced a move Wednesday they hope will be a boost to the team - the re-signing of running back Corey Clement.

After managing over 400 yards as an undrafted rookie, Clement went into the postseason and managed 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

Clement managed 451 yards in 2018, but his touchdown total fell to just two while adding four fumbles.

He appeared in just 11 games in 2018 and just four in 2019 due to injuries.

The Eagles chose not to tender Clement earlier this offseason and likely saved a bit of cap space by doing so and signing him back.

Clement will be competing with Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, Michael Warren II and Adrian Killans for two or three roster spots behind Miles Sanders.

