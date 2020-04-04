Denzel Mims, Eagles Talking Frequently Pre-Draft
By Connor Donald, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer
On Friday, Denzel Mims appeared on the “Matt Mosley Show” to talk about the draft and Mims mentioned that he has talked to eight teams far more than the rest. One of those teams includes our Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles are unsurprisingly in contact with receivers heading towards the draft as they have a major need at the position following a season that was plagued by poor receiver play, injuries and saw Carson Wentz become the first QB in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard season without a 500-yard wide receiver.
The Birds currently own eight draft picks in this month’s NFL draft, their first pick being the 21st pick in the first round. This pick would likely need to be the one used on Denzel Mims as their next pick wouldn’t be until 53.
Mims has begun to soar up draft boards recently after his showing at the Draft combine where he added to his incredible catch radius and size with some outstanding athletic metrics, which included a 4.38 40-yard dash. The Eagles could certainly use this great combination of size, speed and physicality on the outside in 2020.
Mims, out of Baylor, just came off a 66-reception, 1,020-yard and 12-touchdown senior campaign. He finished his four years, though he appeared in only three games in his freshman year, at Baylor with 186 receptions, 2925 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per reception. He will easily plug and play as a starting NFL receiver, but is still raw in such things as his route running and work in early press coverage. As he refines these elements of his game he could easily become a dual threat X or Z receiver, but will likely be an X receiver to start.
Any receiving help with a resume like Mims has built would be welcomed and significantly improved for the Philadelphia Eagles. It would come as no surprise to see the Eagles even double dip at the receiver position throughout the draft later this month as this class of receivers is being touted as historic and perhaps the best draft class of receivers in NFL history.
