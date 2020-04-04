Denzel Mims, Eagles Talking Frequently Pre-Draft

By Connor Donald, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

On Friday, Denzel Mims appeared on the “Matt Mosley Show” to talk about the draft and Mims mentioned that he has talked to eight teams far more than the rest. One of those teams includes our Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are unsurprisingly in contact with receivers heading towards the draft as they have a major need at the position following a season that was plagued by poor receiver play, injuries and saw Carson Wentz become the first QB in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard season without a 500-yard wide receiver.

The Birds currently own eight draft picks in this month’s NFL draft, their first pick being the 21st pick in the first round. This pick would likely need to be the one used on Denzel Mims as their next pick wouldn’t be until 53.

Mims has begun to soar up draft boards recently after his showing at the Draft combine where he added to his incredible catch radius and size with some outstanding athletic metrics, which included a 4.38 40-yard dash. The Eagles could certainly use this great combination of size, speed and physicality on the outside in 2020.