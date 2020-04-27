Eagles To Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Derek Barnett's Contract

Across 35 games, the end has totaled 14 sacks, 67 tackles, 49 QB hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Of course, he also added a forced fumble and sack in the 2017 NFC Championship game and the key fumble recovery in Super Bowl LII.

In his first three seasons with the Eagles, Barnett has dealt with some injuries and has yet to have the huge stat line that many thought he would.

The move would keep the young defensive end with Philadelphia through the 2021 season.

In a bit of a housekeeping move, the Eagles are exercised the fifth-year option on defensive end Derek Barnett's rookie contract, per Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski .

He has also dealt with a penalty problem, though he did have an offside called against him in 2019 that was actually him making a move because it was a delay of game, which should have been called instead.

The Eagles will continue to hope that Barnett is able to breakout, but he has already been better than his traditional stats would lead you to believe.

The defensive line gets noticeably less pressure quite often when Barnett is not able to rotate in and out of the game and he is able to force plays into other Eagles even if they don't get counted on his own stat sheet.

It would have been a bit of a surprise had the Eagles decided not to pick up the option, especially with how they value their play on the lines.

While he would be set to make around $10 million in 2021 under the deal, the move would also give the team additional time to negotiate a longer-term contract with Barnett.

The move will keep Graham and Barnett seemingly entrenched in the starter spots unless some massive move is made to acquire a top DE or the Eagles choose to sign someone like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffith, who remain free agents.