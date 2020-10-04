Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
A Potential Path to Play in Florida for the Phillies, Grapefruit League Teams

Eagles Legend Pete Retzlaff Passes Away

04/10/2020
Embed from Getty Images'

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Eagles fans were saddened on Friday to learn of the passing of the legendary Pete Retzlaff.

The Eagles franchise has also lost former running back Timmy Brown and kicker Tom Dempsy earlier in the week.

Retzlaff reportedly died of natural causes.

He was 88 years old.

Retzlaff's number 44 has been retired by the franchise.

Other notable accomplishments in his career include five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro team selections (two first and two second), leading the NFL in receptions in 1958, a championship with the Eagles in 1960 and the Bert Bell award, last won by an Eagle in 2017 (Carson Wentz).

Retzlaff attended South Dakota State just as current Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did.

Posted by on 04/10/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)