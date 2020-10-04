Eagles Legend Pete Retzlaff Passes Away

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Eagles fans were saddened on Friday to learn of the passing of the legendary Pete Retzlaff.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff. pic.twitter.com/yPy7AXyQTN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

The Eagles franchise has also lost former running back Timmy Brown and kicker Tom Dempsy earlier in the week.

Retzlaff reportedly died of natural causes.