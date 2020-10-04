Eagles Legend Pete Retzlaff Passes Away
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Eagles fans were saddened on Friday to learn of the passing of the legendary Pete Retzlaff.
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff. pic.twitter.com/yPy7AXyQTN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020
The Eagles franchise has also lost former running back Timmy Brown and kicker Tom Dempsy earlier in the week.
Retzlaff reportedly died of natural causes.
He was 88 years old.
Retzlaff's number 44 has been retired by the franchise.
Other notable accomplishments in his career include five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro team selections (two first and two second), leading the NFL in receptions in 1958, a championship with the Eagles in 1960 and the Bert Bell award, last won by an Eagle in 2017 (Carson Wentz).
Retzlaff attended South Dakota State just as current Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did.
