Marquise Goodwin, Eagles Agree to Restructured Deal

In seven seasons, the wideout has just over 2,200 receiving yards total.

His production doesn't match that, however, eclipsing 500 yards just once in his career.

Goodwin has speed with a 4.27 40-yard dash at his combine.

The 49ers, looking to shed some cap space, agreed to send Marquise Goodwin to Philly for a swap of sixth-round picks .

In the midst of a hectic day, the Eagles acquired one veteran receiver.

The lack of production is mainly due to his extensive injury history that includes: a metacarpal fracture, hamstring sprains (three times), fractured ribs (twice), concussions (six times) and a quadricep bruise.

The injuries have Goodwin averaging just 11 games per season with 332 yards and two touchdowns being his average production.

The issue the Eagles would have had with the deal would have allowed the Eagles to cut him and save $4.28 million against the cap, but that issue seems like it won't be as big an issue.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that the Eagles and their new receiver have agreed to a restructured deal that will be worth a base salary of $1.35 million.

Source: Eagles and Marquise Goodwin agreed to terms on a one-year 1.35 million dollar deal plus one million in upside. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 26, 2020

The new deal removes the 2021 control of the original.

Goodwin will need to compete to make a squad that also has Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward Jr., Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins along with UDFA Mannaseh Bailey and 2019 holdovers Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett.

His making the team may have more to do with his ability to stay healthy and the expectations for rookies Reagor, Hightower and Watkins as the three rookies, Goodwin and Jackson feature the same skill set.