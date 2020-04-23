Report: Top SHL Scorer Intends to Sign with Flyers

Linus Sandin , a 23-year-old winger playing for HV71 in the Swedish Elite League reportedly intends to sign with the Flyers, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston . Johnston also reports that there were multiple NHL offers on the table for Sandin with the Bruins being reported as one of the teams interested. He had attended the Bruins development camp in 2019.

In the middle of this time with little activity, there could be some Flyers news on the horizon. Though international signings cannot become official until the NHL finalizes new international transfer agreements, the Flyers are expected to land one of Sweden’s top players.

Sandin, whose younger brother Rasmus was drafted 29th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, has spent the last three seasons in the SHL, playing his first two seasons with Rogle BK. In his rookie season in the SHL, he scored three goals and had seven points in 42 games. In his second season, he emerged as more of a scorer with 16 goals and 23 points in 50 games.

He really broke out last season for HV71, scoring 19 goals and 36 points in 51 games at Sweden’s highest level of hockey. That ranked Sandin in a tie for third in the SHL in goals and tied for 16th in points.

Sandin also hails from Uppsala, Sweden, the same hometown as Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg, so there is Flyer connection for the prospect.

The 6’1”, 209-pound forward is listed as a right winger, but can play both sides of the wing and has a tendency to be tenacious on the puck and have a nose for the net. While he is not likely to become a superstar in the NHL by any stretch, an adjustment to the North American game could make him a surprise for the Flyers and a solid depth addition that would fit in nicely in a third-line role.

Some highlights of Sandin’s game can be seen below: