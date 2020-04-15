Section 247 Show: The Great Safety Debate. Who's the Greatest Safety of the Last 40-Years?
Facebook during a pandemic is bad for a lot of reasons but some good can come from it too. A debate raged over the weekend, who is the greatest NFL safety of all-time? There was a ton of love for Brian Dawkins as expected but there was serious consideration for others as well.
The Doc & Watkins took that question to the airwaves on the latest live stream of the show.
Plus
- In honor of episode #80, who is the greatest #80 in Philly sports history?
- The MLB has coronavirus realignment plans!
- Who are the winners & losers of the changes?
- Thoughts on the universal DH
- The return of #SchmuckOfTheWeek
