Series in Review: Flyers-Bruins 2010

Section 247 Show: The Great Safety Debate. Who's the Greatest Safety of the Last 40-Years?

04/15/2020

 

Facebook during a pandemic is bad for a lot of reasons but some good can come from it too.  A debate raged over the weekend, who is the greatest NFL safety of all-time? There was a ton of love for Brian Dawkins as expected but there was serious consideration for others as well. 

 

The Doc & Watkins took that question to the airwaves on the latest live stream of the show.

Plus

  • In honor of episode #80, who is the greatest #80 in Philly sports history?
  • The MLB has coronavirus realignment plans!
  • Who are the winners & losers of the changes?
  • Thoughts on the universal DH
  • The return of #SchmuckOfTheWeek

