Section 247 Show: The Great Safety Debate. Who's the Greatest Safety of the Last 40-Years?

Facebook during a pandemic is bad for a lot of reasons but some good can come from it too. A debate raged over the weekend, who is the greatest NFL safety of all-time? There was a ton of love for Brian Dawkins as expected but there was serious consideration for others as well.

The Doc & Watkins took that question to the airwaves on the latest live stream of the show.

Plus

In honor of episode #80, who is the greatest #80 in Philly sports history?

The MLB has coronavirus realignment plans!

Who are the winners & losers of the changes?

Thoughts on the universal DH

The return of #SchmuckOfTheWeek

Join the Section 247 Show every Tuesday on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. The show is broadcast live at 9:30 PM/EDT & is open to ALL fan interaction!

Can't join the show live? The show is available in podcast for by clicking Section 247 Show !