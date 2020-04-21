Mike Mamula isn't a Draft Bust! Here's Ten Eagles Picks That Are

Embed from Getty Images

By Michael Lipinski, Section 247 Show

Let’s get right into it, Mike Mamula gets a bad rap as the Philadelphia Eagles biggest draft bust of all-time. The 8th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft is often called a workout warrior, combine superstar, a waste of a pick, and a bust. Some choose to call Mamula the worst draft pick in Eagles history but it is not the case.

A brief history lesson for those not in the know.

The Eagles traded their first (12th overall) and third round picks to Tampa Bay in order to move up to the eighth pick and take Mamula. The Boston College star was coming off a senior year in which he compiled 73-tackles, 17-sacks and a unanimous All Big East selection. He followed with a record setting combine where outperformed almost everyone athletically. He was considered the perfect complement to defensive stalwarts William Fuller, Andy Harmon and the replacement for Reggie White who left two-seasons prior.

Through his first four season in Philadelphia, Mamula played in 62-games, 58-games started, recorded 186 total tackles, 26.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, one interception, and two defensive touchdowns. He added 23-tackles and 5.5 sacks through an injury plagued 2000 season which was his last in the NFL.

Pro Football Reference compares Mamula’s first four years to former Dolphins star and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. If you include the injury riddled 2000 season, Mamula’s 5-year's compares to Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue.

That is the same Yannick Ngakoue that many Eagles fans were begging for earlier in the off-season.

Yes, the Eagles should’ve drafted Warren Sapp but they didn’t. The truth is Mike Mamula was not that bad of a draft pick.

In no order here are ten Eagles draft picks that are much worse than Mamula. We are talking REALLY bad even some criminals.

OT Kevin Allen, 1985 1st Round (8th overall)- Kevin Allen lasted one season in the NFL and calling it an epic disaster might be too nice. Allen gave up eight sacks to the New York Giants in his first start. Former coach Buddy Ryan termed Allen a “USFL reject.” Allen was suspended from the NFL before the 1986 season for repeated cocaine use. He was subsequently jailed for rape, serving 15-months of a 33-year sentence. The Eagles drafted Allen ahead of Pro Bowlers Al Toon, Jim Lachey, Eddie Brown, and Jerry Gray. Allen was also selected ahead of a wide receiver from little known Mississippi Valley State. Jerry Rice went on to be the greatest wide receiver of all-time.

OT Bernard Williams, 1994 1st Round (14th overall)- Bernard Williams started 16-games for the Eagles on his way to being named to the NFL’s 1994 All-Rookie team. His success in South Philadelphia was short lived however. Williams never played another NFL game after his rookie season due to failed drug tests. He never played in the NFL again.

DE Jon Harris, 1997 1st Round (25th overall)- Jon Harris played 24-games in the NFL over two seasons and did nothing. He was traded by the Eagles after the 1998 season and never played another game. Notable players drafted after Harris include Pro Bowlers Trevor Pryce (28th), Tiki Barber (36th), and Sam Madison (44th).