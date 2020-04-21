Texas Emerges as Another Option to Resume Major League Baseball

We learned of a potential plan that would have Major League Baseball resume by playing all of their games in Arizona from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Then Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the games could be split between Arizona Spring Training sites and Florida Spring Training sites. It appears there is another entry into reopening baseball: The State of Texas.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports reported Monday night that Texas was in the conversation to re-start baseball:

On Monday, multiple league sources informed CBS Sports about a different idea that has been discussed in recent days. In this arrangement, the league would have teams stationed in one of three hubs: Florida, Arizona or Texas. The clubs would then make use of the local major- and minor-league (or spring training) facilities. One source even expressed guarded optimism about the idea's chances of coming to fruition.

It appears that baseball likes the idea of dome stadiums.

Arizona has Chase Field as a current Major League facility. Florida has Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, as well as Marlins Stadium in Miami. Then in Texas there is Houston's Minute Maid Park as well as the yet-to-open Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Of course, for this to work, the MLB Players Association would have to approve. South Jersey's Mike Trout expressed concern about being quarantined in any location. Trout is expecting the birth of his first child in August.

What is not yet determined: what type of leagues would exist in this three-location play. The USA Today report had the leagues and divisions aligned according to Cactus League and Grapefruit League locations. Adding Texas makes it interesting, since only two teams play in Texas, albeit a four-hour drive apart.

Baseball suspended operations on Thursday, March 12 in response to the wide-spreading Coronavirus.