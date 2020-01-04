Tim Jernigan Agrees To Deal With Texans

Unlike Ronald Darby , however, Jernigan will be leaving the division and the conference.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, former Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan has a verbal agreement in place with the Texans.

The Eagles have officially lost their second free agent in the slower portion of free agency.

In his three seasons with the Eagles, Jernigan registered 4.5 sacks, 41 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Of those, 2.5 sacks, 29 tackles and nine tackles for loss, came during the dominant 2017 run that earned Jernigan an extension.

Jernigan has missed 19 games over the past two season which has lead to Jernigan not being viewed as a blue-chip free agent and getting a deal earlier in free agency.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $3.75 million.

The #Texans are signing FA DT Tim Jernigan to a 1-year worth up to $3.75M, per his agent Bill Johnson. He gets $1.25M guaranteed. The former #Eagles and #Ravens DT has a new home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

Round estimates via OverTheCap

The deal would qualify for a sixth-round compensatory pick in and, in theory, would line the Eagles up for the maximum of four compensatory picks. The issue is that so many teams are now conscious of the pick formula and have had more free agents sign for larger amounts.

The Eagles figure to get the pick for Jordan Howard, but the pick for Kamu Grugier-Hill is currently over the 32-pick max and the contracts for Darby and Jernigan are right on that line, so the Eagles may end up getting neither. The pair of them sticking on their new rosters while other free agents do not will be a big factor in whether those picks get converted.