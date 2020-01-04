Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Seranthony Dominguez Could Be Headed For Tommy John Surgery

Tim Jernigan Agrees To Deal With Texans

04/01/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have officially lost their second free agent in the slower portion of free agency.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, former Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan has a verbal agreement in place with the Texans.

Unlike Ronald Darby, however, Jernigan will be leaving the division and the conference.

In his three seasons with the Eagles, Jernigan registered 4.5 sacks, 41 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Of those, 2.5 sacks, 29 tackles and nine tackles for loss, came during the dominant 2017 run that earned Jernigan an extension.

Jernigan has missed 19 games over the past two season which has lead to Jernigan not being viewed as a blue-chip free agent and getting a deal earlier in free agency.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $3.75 million.

2020 Eagles Compensatory Pick Chart

Free Agents Lost
Free Agents Gained
Player
New Team
AAV
Round
Player
Previous Team
AAV
Round
OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai Detroit Lions $10M 4 DT Javon Hargrave Pittsburgh Steelers $13M 3
RB Jordan Howard Miami Dolphins $4.9M 6
CB Ronald Darby Washington Redskins $4M 6
DT Tim Jernigan Houston Texans $3.75M 6
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Miami Dolphins $3M 7
WR Nelson Agholor Las Vegas Raiders $1M DNQ S/CB Will Parks Denver Broncos $1.5M DNQ
LB Jatavis Brown Los Angeles Chargers $0.9M DNQ
OT Jason Peters Unsigned - -
DE Vinny Curry Unsigned - -

Round estimates via OverTheCap


The deal would qualify for a sixth-round compensatory pick in and, in theory, would line the Eagles up for the maximum of four compensatory picks. The issue is that so many teams are now conscious of the pick formula and have had more free agents sign for larger amounts.

The Eagles figure to get the pick for Jordan Howard, but the pick for Kamu Grugier-Hill is currently over the 32-pick max and the contracts for Darby and Jernigan are right on that line, so the Eagles may end up getting neither. The pair of them sticking on their new rosters while other free agents do not will be a big factor in whether those picks get converted.

