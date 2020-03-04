What To Do At Linebacker: A Look At The 2020 Draft Class

At this point, Eagles fans likely remain worried about the LB position, but in a 4-3 defense like Schwartz runs, the LB position is the least important. This is clear from the investment in the secondary and defensive line by Roseman. The Eagles rank 31st in cap spending in the NFL at the LB position at just $3,839,166, though the Brown signing has yet to be fully confirmed. The position is headlined by Brown, Nate Gerry and Duke Riley, not exactly promising.

Most may not know, but Brown is a former Los Angeles Charger coming off an underwhelming 2019 where he played in only five games. However, if a return to 2018 Brown is possible in 2020 (94 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 2 tackles for loss) paired with his great athleticism, he could come as an underrated signing.

Howie Roseman opted to spend the majority of his free agency addressing the defensive side of the ball, bolstering an already scary defensive line with Javon Hargrave and trading for the shutdown corner Eagles fan have been deprived of for years in Darius Slay . He also overhauled the safety position, letting Malcolm Jenkins go and bringing back Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod to cover safety while bringing in former Bronco and Philly Native, Will Parks .

Roseman has made it clear that he values athletes at the position who support the rest of Schwartz’s defense versus necessarily a top-skilled, expensive LB. Lucky for Eagles fans, the 2020 draft class at LB should help Howie in adding athletes that will compete for roster spots and could have an impact right away. With the use of The Draft Network mock draft simulator, I break down options at the LB position at a couple picks in the NFL draft, plus provide my opinion on how likely it is Howie addresses the LB position with that specific pick.

Round 1, Pick 21

Odds: Extremely Unlikely

The need at WR is far more pressing and pick 21 is likely going to be used to address that position or as trade bait to move up or down, depending how things shake out in the top 15 draft picks. Beyond Isiah Simmons, who will end up going top five, there are two additional first-round LB options that will immediately fill the LB void. However, since 2010, one LB has been drafted in the first round by the Eagles and that was Marcus Smith in 2014. This leads to my extremely unlikely grade on seeing a first-round LB pick.

Patrick Queen of LSU would fit perfectly into Schwartz’s 4-3 defense as the MIKE or WILL. He is extremely intelligent with one of the best decision-making and reactive skillsets in this year’s class. He would be an immediate plug and play, three-down LB who is quick and solid in coverage. He will likely have an extremely high ceiling at the NFL level, as eluded to by his comparisons to LSU alum Deion Jones and Kwon Alexander.

The second option in round one would be Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma. Opposite to Queen, he is not the best decision maker, but he is an extremely aggressive and physical sideline-to-sideline LB. His aggression and range make him a great blitzing LB, which likely isn’t overly useful considering Schwartz’s defense has been in the bottom third of the league for blitzing since he took over as defensive coordinator. His sideline-to-sideline athleticism also make him a very flashy and sexy player who fans will love when he makes plays, but his consistency is up in the air when considering coverage and decision making, something the Eagles already have plenty of at the LB position.

Round 2, Pick 53/Round 3, Pick 103

Odds: Unlikely

Mychal Kendricks was the last linebacker chosen in round two by the Eagles and that was in 2012. Before that, two others have been drafted in the second round since the year 2000. Three have also been drafted in the third round since the year 2000. That’s what makes this grade an unlikely versus and extremely unlikely. Receiver could be addressed in the second round as well, but in the majority of full NFL mock drafts the second round is where we see a run on tackles and interior offensive linemen, cornerbacks and safeties. All areas where the Eagles are thin and will be looking to add depth at throughout the draft.

The options at pick 53 are far from where the first round was. There is a significant falling off of talent at the position with similar talent between round two and round four, that’s why I linked their third-round pick with their second-round pick. I would be further more shocked to see Howie make the move here.

Malik Harrison from Ohio State would be the most likely pick at 53. He is great against the run and plays extremely well through contact and as a blitzer. He would likely wreak havoc working with the defensive line Schwartz has in place with his physicality and strong tackling. However, his pursuit game and passing game work would be marginal at best, so he seems a better fit in a 3-4 scheme.

Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech is another big and physical downhill linebacker, likely suited for a 3-4 scheme. He has major coverage concerns as he saw little time in zone schemes or having to drop back, thanks to his usage in blitz packages and as a spy. Across four seasons he has over 350 tackles. He loves to tackle and has some great athletic traits and football instincts. Sadly, downhill linebackers like Brooks and Harrison would more likely have weaknesses exploited within the 4-3 zone defense of Schwartz.

The only third-round LB I saw available during this mock was Troy Dye out of Oregon. Dye has some great tackle numbers from high school straight through his time in college. He is more of a developmental LB talent, who will find a home on special teams immediately. He is a little undersized for the linebacker position, but what makes him stand out from Brooks and Harrison is the work he puts in the open field and in pursuit. He has great length, athleticism and energy, but the question becomes how much development is necessary given the Eagles need at the position immediately.

Aside from Dye in the fourth, there isn't much available, but I will dive into a worthwhile reach at this pick in the round four write-up.

Round 4, Pick 127, 145 & 146

Odds: Extremely Likely

The Eagles have three fourth round picks, so it is with one of these three picks where they are extremely likely to go after a LB and it is likely their final opportunity to get one who could have an immediate impact. Round four, from a historical perspective, is not a common round for the Eagles to draft a linebacker, but given their needs at other position, especially in regards to their depth chart and depth of draft class at certain positions, their first three picks are better invested elsewhere.

My favorite LB in this year’s draft is Akeem Davis Gaither out of Appalachian State. He is gathering a head of steam from the hype train heading towards the draft for good reason. He is the LB I reference above about reaching for in round three as he may not make it to these three picks. Davis Gaither is small from a linebacker perspective, but has a relentless motor and nose for the football. In his film, you rarely need an arrow pointing out where he is because he is likely within a couple yards of the ball. He had eight pass breakups last year and he has an ability to perform in coverage, but is extremely underwhelming against bigger bodied players like a tight end. He will play best in the open field with his reactive, short-area speed, which makes him a strong play in a 4-3 scheme given his athletic and supportive capabilities.

Another linebacker I have grown fond of in checking out film is Justin Strnad of Wake Forest. He was off to a strong senior year before tearing his bicep. He works best in the open space. His NFL combine report says he looks like a, “puffed-up safety”. He continues to improve on his football IQ and ability to react; pair that with his explosiveness and range and you got yourself an ascending 4-3 linebacker. He has solid zone coverage ability and his range helps to disrupt throws in his direction, which is something Schwartz will love. Tag on four career interceptions as a LB and you can see how supportive he can be in the open field.

The final stop brings us to Miami and a guy many Eagles fans will love: Shaquille Quarterman. Don’t get me wrong, I like Shaq and think he will transition nicely into the NFL with the right scheme, but he doesn’t fit the Schwartz scheme. What will Eagles fans love about him? He is an old school thumper with great character. He was a four-year starter in Miami and brings great leadership and durability to whatever team he goes to. Why doesn’t he work in Philadelphia? He is a downhill thumper with limited range and short area quickness to work in the open field. Watching a couple games of film, it stands out that he gets stuck on a couple blocks and knows when he is out of the play and seems to just give up. He is more of a guy who the play comes to him instead of him going to the play.

The reason I leave the later rounds out of this scouting report is simple: the Eagles draft the majority of their linebackers on day three and have been met with limited to no success. It’s more of a, “Please Howie don’t do it again” plea. For those dreaming of a stud linebacker in the draft, like Queen or Murray, it’s just not the Howie way. A linebacker carries such limited value in the Jim Schwartz scheme, Howie won’t invest significant draft capital like a day-one pick at the position. Rounds three and four hold some of the best talent as far as athletic, open-field and supportive linebackers that Howie and Jim will be looking for.