YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #75 - Tampa Bay Sucks

04/13/2020

Another two weeks has come and gone and while sports are still on pause due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the YWT Podcast is back for another episode.

On this week's show, the guys look at the final results of the "Best Flyer of All-Time" bracket that came down to Bobby Clarke, Eric Lindros, Bernie Parent and Claude Giroux and have a lot to say on the nature of the results. The guys also look back at a few great games in Flyers franchise history as they discuss the topic for a future bracket to come in the near future. In addition, the guys also pick their three most-hated franchises or eras of a franchise.

Join Kyle Collington, Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso for this entertaining and detailed discussion on a variety of topics. 

Listen to the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Mike Giletto Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 04/13/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

