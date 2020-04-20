YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #76 - Memory Lane (feat. Jason Myrtetus)





This week, the YWT Podcast is back with a special episode. Host Kyle Collington is joined by Jason Myrtetus, the radio pre and post-game voice of the Flyers, host of team official podcasts Flyers Daily and Flyers Fix and the host of the Stick 2 Hockey Podcast.

Kyle and Jason discuss the current "Most Memorable Flyers Game of All Time" bracket and some of the matchups and results to this point. In addition, they talk about great playoff series, the current team and more.

This is one episode you will want to tune in for, so give it a listen.

