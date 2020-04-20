Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #76 - Memory Lane (feat. Jason Myrtetus)

04/20/2020

This week, the YWT Podcast is back with a special episode. Host Kyle Collington is joined by Jason Myrtetus, the radio pre and post-game voice of the Flyers, host of team official podcasts Flyers Daily and Flyers Fix and the host of the Stick 2 Hockey Podcast.

Kyle and Jason discuss the current "Most Memorable Flyers Game of All Time" bracket and some of the matchups and results to this point. In addition, they talk about great playoff series, the current team and more.

This is one episode you will want to tune in for, so give it a listen.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Mike Giletto Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto. You can also follow our special guest, Jason Myrtetus, on Twitter @jasonmyrt.

Posted by on 04/20/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

