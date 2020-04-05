Catch These Former Phillies on ESPN Playing Live KBO Baseball

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Greatest Moments: Ron Hextall Scores a Goal
05/04/2020

Sports fans are clamoring for some live sports action since the sports world came to a halt on March 12.  Thanks to an agreement between ESPN and the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization), live sports will return to American television.  And there are several former Phillies playing some live games.

May 5th is Opening Day in the KBO and ESPN will be offering live action starting Wednesday, according to the ESPN press release:

ESPN today announced it has reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group regarding the KBO League – South Korea’s most popular sports league – to exclusively televise six, live regular-season games per week in the U.S. starting with Opening Day – NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions – on Tuesday, May 5, at 1 a.m. ET / Monday, May 4, at 10 p.m. PT. One game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App. The telecasts will air Tuesdays-Fridays at 5:30 a.m. ET, Saturdays at 4 a.m. ET and Sundays at 1 a.m. ET. The Lions vs. Dinos Opening Day telecast will air on ESPN, following SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Several former Phillies play in the KBO.

The first game, the Dinos vs. the Lions features three former Phillies.  Outfielder Aaron Altherr plays for the Dinos.  And pitching for the Lions are two former Phillies starters in David Buchanan and Ben  Lively.

Former Phillies reliever Ricardo Pinto pitches for the SK Wyverns and former Phillies outfielder Hyun Soo Kim plays for the LG Twins.

