Doug Pederson Shows Confidence in Andre Dillard?
05/21/2020
Doug Pederson spoke with the media via zoom and discussed a couple different topics. The biggest takeaway was showing confidence in Andre Dillard over Jason Peters. I'm still not completely buying that. Also, we will not see changes to the offense with our "naked eye." Huh?... interesting. I would hope so. Last year's offense SUCKED! All that and more!
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.