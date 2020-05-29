Eagles Don't Need Another Running Back, Jalen Reagor's Versatility, & Andre Dillard's Tape

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for another running back. Carlos Hyde is no longer available, Devonta Freeman turned down money from the Seahawks, and LeSean McCoy rumors are emerging. It's okay if the Birds don't get anyone and utilize some undrafted running backs.

Also, I dive into Jalen Reagor's versatility and compare what he can bring to the table to.... Nelson Agholor!

Tra Thomas recently broke down Andre Dillard's tape and it leaves me optimistic!



