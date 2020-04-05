Ex-Phillies Infielder: MLB Season Will Begin on July 1

We have heard many whispers about when Major League Baseball will resume. The most recent model, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, included three leagues with 10 teams each, divided into West, Central, and East leagues. Teams would play in their home fields under that model. A former Phillies player claims that this model will begin on July 1.

Former Phillies utility player Trevor Plouffe set the timeline on Twitter:

Want some good baseball news??



I just heard from multiple sources that on June 10th, Spring Training 2 will start. July 1st will be Opening Day and all teams will be playing at their home ballparks.



We’ll be discussing it in full on the next @TalkinBaseball_ — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 4, 2020

"Talkin Baseball" is a podcast featuring Plouffe hosted on Jomboy Media.

"Jomboy" as he is known is responsible for connecting many of the dots that led to the exposition of the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal. Jomboy has gained national recognition for his work, and Plouffe joined his media company this year. The former Phillie is new to the world of media; his last Major League appearance came with the Phillies in 2018.

To this point, no media source or MLB source has corroborated this report.