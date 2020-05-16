Fantasy offseason: Swapping Al Horford for a verteran guard

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Continuing the trend of the Sixers of rearranging the core pieces of this team it seems like there is a good chance that we see an Al Horford trade this summer. The experiment of going big did not go as well as planned and the roster could use some reconfiguration.

It is going to be tough to find a suitor to take on Horford’s contract, but Elton Brand should be able to get something of value in return. Could the Sixers make the most of a bad situation and add a solid piece to the Sixers?

Things got heated between Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert after both contracted the coronavirus. Although reports said that their relationship has healed since this issue, could the team still look to move one of its main pieces?

Along with that, if they move Gobert would they be open to moving another key piece? This is where the Sixers come in. If the Jazz decides to move on from Gobert the Sixers could try a possible move that would send Horford to Utah in return for Mike Conley.

Conley posted 13.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG in this shortened season with the Jazz. Although he found his footing, some questioned his fit on the Jazz next to Mitchell. Pairing Horford with Mitchell might interest the Jazz because it gives him a big who can pick and pop with him along with spacing the floor to give him more room to attack the rim.

He would be a good fit in the Sixers lineup for multiple reasons. For starters, Conely shot 37.6% from three this year on 5.2 attempts per game. He would also add another ball handler who can run the offense when Ben Simmons is off the floor.

Shot creation is something that this Sixers team lacked that Conley could bring as well. He has no problem creating his own shots off the dribble or going off the ball and being a spot-up shooter, his fit with the starters would be seamless.

Conley spent his best years alongside Marc Gasol in Memphis so working with a dominant big man is something that isn’t new to him. He could run a similar game with Joel Embiid and help Embiid maximize his game on offense.

Mike Conley would fit like a glove on the Sixers:

-would add another ball handler to the starting lineup

-is someone who can create for himself and others

-has no problem going off the ball and being a spot up shooter pic.twitter.com/p7QbsPmc5m — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCSports) April 26, 2020

Another thing that he would be bringing with him is playoff experience. Throughout his career, Conley has played in 56 playoff games. The pressure of the playoffs has not seemed to affect him as his career playoff numbers outdo his career regular-season numbers.

In playoff action, Conley is averaging 16.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.7 APG. He could be a viable option to go when the team needs a bucket late in games. Not to mention help be a locker room leader and bring his past experiences to help this team succeed when it matters most.

The last benefit of acquiring Conley is that he provides flexibility moving forward. His contract is set to end at the end of the 2020-2021 season. Although he is due max contract money, it will only be for one season.

This leaves options open for the Sixers. If he is beneficial to the Sixers in his one year then they could re-sign him to a more appropriate deal and if it doesn't work out then he can walk in free agency and the Sixers will have cap flexibility in a big free-agent summer.

Acquiring Conley for Horford might be one of the better situations to get out of his contract. Bringing on a veteran like Conley brings more positives than negatives, and is a calculated risk that could potentially pay off.



