Lane Johnson Appears on PFF All-Decade Top 101

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Monday, Pro Football Focus announced the initial portion of their All-Decade Top 101, spanning from number 101 to 75.

For a decade with a Super Bowl Championship, it's almost assured Eagles players will make the list.

On the flip side, the team has dealt with many injuries and rotating players as the franchise has had three different head coaches during that time period.

As PFF says, "this list isn’t an evaluation of talent, but rather of production, efficiency and performance over a specific time period" and does include the postseason.

The first Eagles to be named to the list, as it was released in ascending order, found themselves at number 79.

To no surprise, that player is in the trenches: right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson entered the league in the 2013 season, so could have had seven seasons count toward his record, but two drug suspensions and recent injuries have him just under six seasons worth of games played.

Johnson, when healthy, is one of the best tackles in the league, but lacks many of the more traditional accolades as he is stationed at right tackle and these awards tend to look almost exclusively at left tackle. If there is an accolade, you can expect that Johnson is either on it, or commenting how there are no right tackles included.

Due to his playing on the right side of the line, Johnson is a player that gets far more recognition from PFF than other outlets. In time, perhaps the other outlets will catch on to how good he is.

PFF has him ranked so highly as they have just one other tackle with a better run blocking rating over the last decade: soon-to-be Hall of Famer Joe Staley.

Johnson is signed through the 2025 season, but his cap hit will jump significantly for the 2023 season.

The rest of the list will continue over the next three days with 25 more players released each day.

Other notable names of significance to the area include former Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, who spent just the 2018 season with the team before demanding higher pay, at 74.

Local college products can be found on the list, too. Penn State linebacker Tamba Hali landed at 78.