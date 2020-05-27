NHL's Return to Play Plan is Great, MLB Owners... Not so much!
05/27/2020
Gary Bettman spoke to the media about the NHL's Return to Play Plan and I am very impressed with their idea. It's not the most perfect concept in the world as it is a little gimmicky at times, but ultimately, I think it will work!
It actually gives an advantage to the Philadelphia Flyers so hey, why complain? I also compare the NHL's idea to the disgusting proposal by the MLB owners. STOP BEATING AROUND THE BUSH!!!
