NHL's Return to Play Plan is Great, MLB Owners... Not so much!

05/27/2020

Gary Bettman spoke to the media about the NHL's Return to Play Plan and I am very impressed with their idea. It's not the most perfect concept in the world as it is a little gimmicky at times, but ultimately, I think it will work!

It actually gives an advantage to the Philadelphia Flyers so hey, why complain? I also compare the NHL's idea to the disgusting proposal by the MLB owners. STOP BEATING AROUND THE BUSH!!!

